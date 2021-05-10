Just like Linda Ikeji, Nkechi Blessing’s son starts school in designer outfit

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat

Just like Linda Ikeji, Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing has shared photos of her son starting school for the first time in a designer outfit.

According to Nkechi, her son is yet to receive his uniform, hence the reason he wore a mufti to school.

Captioning the photo of her little one on his way to school, the 32-year-old wrote;

“Day 1…Novah Goes to school… by Tomorrow we suppose don collect uniform… I can’t be more proud of how God helped me in raising such a smart kid… May God give you wisdom, knowledge and understanding Son @king_elijah_success”

However, the designer mufti Nkechi’s son wore caught the attention of many and they took to her comment section to react.

@lapearlnyc wrote “By tomorrow make them give Novah uniform oo. Novah go use designer oppress them for there”

@iam_nonnyj wrote “I don’t think the girls in his class will concentrate ooo. …cos he’s so cute”

@officialsalvatorecharles wrote “Young king rocking Versace to school… he’s gonna be great!”

@iamkemijibril wrote “Else dem go hear ahm for that school, he go finish them with designers”

@_alypse wrote “Novah is rocking designers to school.. they had better give him uniform ooh”

Via Instagram
