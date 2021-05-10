Just like Linda Ikeji, Nkechi Blessing’s son starts school in designer outfit

Just like Linda Ikeji, Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing has shared photos of her son starting school for the first time in a designer outfit.
According to Nkechi, her son is yet to receive his uniform, hence the reason he wore a mufti to school.
Captioning the photo of her little one on his way to school, the 32-year-old wrote;
“Day 1…Novah Goes to school… by Tomorrow we suppose don collect uniform… I can’t be more proud of how God helped me in raising such a smart kid… May God give you wisdom, knowledge and understanding Son @king_elijah_success”
However, the designer mufti Nkechi’s son wore caught the attention of many and they took to her comment section to react.
@lapearlnyc wrote “By tomorrow make them give Novah uniform oo. Novah go use designer oppress them for there”
@iam_nonnyj wrote “I don’t think the girls in his class will concentrate ooo. …cos he’s so cute”
@officialsalvatorecharles wrote “Young king rocking Versace to school… he’s gonna be great!”
@iamkemijibril wrote “Else dem go hear ahm for that school, he go finish them with designers”
@_alypse wrote “Novah is rocking designers to school.. they had better give him uniform ooh”
