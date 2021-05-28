Kanye West spotted for the first time in months amid rumours he’s dating Cristiano Ronaldo’s ex Irina Shayk

Popular American rapper, Kanye West has been seen for the first time in months amid rumours he’s dating model Irina Shayk.

The rapper, 43, has stayed away from the public eye since it was confirmed in February that he and Kim Kardashian, 40, were officially divorcing.

The last time he was spotted publicly was on March 4.

But he was seen out again amid rumours of him and model Irina Shayk dating.

The Yeezy designer attempted to remain incognito in the city as he wore an all-black look and was accompanied by a security guard. He entered the building holding onto a pair of blue trainers while chatting on the phone.

According to DeuxMoi, a source revealed that: “Kanye West is now secretly dating Irina Shayk aka Bradley Cooper’s baby mama.”

Meanwhile, Irina, 35, looked fashionable on Wednesday afternoon, May 26, as she ran errands in New York City amid rumours she’s dating Kanye.