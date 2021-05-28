Kardashian reacts to reports that she once had sex with Travis Baker before he started dating her sister Kourtney

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Olumide

Popular American reality star and model Kim Kardashian has reacted to the reports that she once slept with Travis Baker when he was still married and this led to his divorce before he went on to date her sister, Kourtney Kardashian.

Kourtney and Travis’ relationship has been sizzling, with the couple constantly posting romantic photos and x-rated information about their relationship.

As the relationship progressed, Travis Baker’s ex-wife, Shanna Moakler, came out to say that she divorced Travis because she caught him having an affair with Kim and he’s now in love with her sister Kourtney.

Kim has now been forced to deny this claim. She said on her Instagram Stories that she and the musician have been “friends” for years.

A follower asked Kim: “Did you hook up with Travis Baker?”

She responded: “NO! False narrative! We’ve been friends for years and I’m so happy for him and Kourt.”

