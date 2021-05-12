Kemi Olunloyo’s new shocking revelation about Hushpuppi raises questions

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Social Media drama
By San
kemi-hushpuppi

Kemi Olunloyo,  the popular controversial journalist, makes fresh, stunning revelations about the criminal charges filed against prominent internet fraudster, Hushpuppi.

kemi-olunloyo
Hushpuppi could never work the land as a free man again, claims the US-trained investigative journalist. She claimed  new reports link him to other cybercrime in six other countries.

hushpuppiHushpuppi, whose full name is Ramon Olorunwa Abbas, is reportedly detained in the United States and currently faces a 20-year sentence, according to Kemi Olunloyo.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote;

“UPDATE: I’m updating the website of my U.S TV station now. Hushpuppi is wanted in an additional 6 countries for internet fraud in the coffers of the countries. If convicted, he will NEVER be a FREE man again for the rest of his life. He’s already facing 20 yrs in the US. 20×6.”

