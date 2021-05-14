Kenyan man receives thorough beating for allegedly assaulting a young school girl

After an unidentified Kenyan man was accused of assaulting a schoolgirl, the locals thrashed him mercilessly.

The molester allegedly offered two female high school students a ride home after school, according to reports.

He dropped off the first one at her stop before moving on to the second. Rather than taking the girl to her destination, he is said to have stopped in a remote area of Limuru, Kenya, and sexually assaulted her.

He went on his journey with the girl after an incriminating incident, but she raised the alarm when she saw locals, which attracted the attention of tea pickers, who dealt with him before getting him arrested.

Read Also:

Actor, Mr Latin reacts to calls to ban Baba Ijesha from TAMPAN over molestation case (video)

She’s a liar and a gold-digger — Night life King, La Scatter reacts to sexual molestation

Actor Yomi Fabiyi Explains Why He Is Not Joining The Bandwagon On Baba Ijesha’s Alleged Molestation Case (Video)