Kenyan man receives thorough beating for allegedly assaulting a young school girl

News
By San

After an unidentified Kenyan man was accused of assaulting a schoolgirl, the locals thrashed him mercilessly.

The molester allegedly offered two female high school students a ride home after school, according to reports.

He dropped off the first one at her stop before moving on to the second. Rather than taking the girl to her destination, he is said to have stopped in a remote area of Limuru, Kenya, and sexually assaulted her.

He went on his journey with the girl after an incriminating incident, but she raised the alarm when she saw locals, which attracted the attention of tea pickers, who dealt with him before  getting him arrested.

