Kim Kardashian failed the baby bar exam

Entertainment
By Olumide

American reality TV star, Kim Kardashian, who is training to become a lawyer like her late dad, failed to get a passing grade on the baby bar exam.

Kim made it known on a preview of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”. Though she failed the exam months ago, it remained a secret, until she opened up in a preview of her family’s reality show.

Kim said, “If you are doing law school the way I’m doing it, it is a 4-year program instead of your typical 3-year program, and after year 1, you have to take the baby bar. This was actually harder, I hear, than the official bar.”

Kim scored 474 on the exam but the cut-off mark is 560.

Kim’s mentor in taking the exam, attorney Jessica Jackson, said, “That is extremely close on a test that most people are not taking in the middle of a pandemic.

 

