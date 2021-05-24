Kim Kardashian reportedly not ready to date and still ‘devastated’ about Kanye West divorce

The latest reports have claimed that American reality star, Kim Kardashian is not rushing into a new relationship at least for now.

The reality star is one of the world’s most eligible bachelorette who has garnered the attention of several billionaire CEOs since filing for divorce, but she is reportedly ‘not ready to date.’

Ahead of what would have been her seventh wedding anniversary with Kanye West, a source told Hollywood Life: ‘She’s still not ready to date, but she’s in a much better place than she was a year ago.’

An insider told the publication that overall ‘she’s in a good place’ and is ‘moving forward’ with her life but she is still ‘devastated’ the marriage didn’t work out.

‘[Kim] was devastated the marriage didn’t work out. Kim has always wanted a husband and family, but she knows this is for the best for all of them and it needed to happen. She will always love Kanye and it was a very real, true love.’

‘She’s in a good place and she’s happy. She’s letting the past go and throwing herself into work and the kids,’ the source said.

Ahead of what would have been her 7th wedding anniversary, it was said that she’s ‘feeling fine,’ and is ‘not expecting any sort of acknowledgement from him.’

‘She’ll think about it but she’s not expecting any sort of acknowledgement from him, especially because they really only speak when it’s needed and it’s about the kids. She’s not necessarily unfazed, but she really is moving forward with her life.’

This comes after Page Six previously reported that Kim has garnered attention from ‘royal family members, A-list actors, athletes, and billionaire CEOs,’ with some trying to contact her through mutual friends or DM.

At the time a source had said that she was ‘not looking to jump into anything’ but was ‘keeping an open mind.’

Kim filed to divorce Kanye West in February weeks after it reported that the marriage was over and that a split was ‘imminent.’

The pair, who both went public with their relationship in April 2012, got married in May 2014. They share four children together, North West, 7, Saint West, 5, Chicago West, 3, and Psalm West, 20 months.