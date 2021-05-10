Lady celebrated on social media after narrating how it took her 15 years to graduate from the university

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


carolina-clara-tweet

After more than 15 years at the university, a young lady has finally earned her bachelor’s degree and has taken to social media to express her joy.

According to the lady known as Clara Carolina, she enrolled in the university in 2006 and graduated fifteen years later in 2021.

carolina-claraWhen asked why it took her so long to get a bachelor’s degree, she revealed that she was wild and overwhelmed in her younger years, and as a result, her grades deteriorated to the point where she lost sponsorship.

Since she had lost her financial assistance, she ultimately dropped out of school. She later returned to school and repurposed her life with a renewed determination and passion for success, and after fifteen years, she was finally able to graduate.

Narrating her story, she wrote;

“I started undergrad in 2006 and finished in 2021.
I finished tho.
Thank you all for all of your support and words of affirmation. I definitely took the long road to graduation, like so many of you, and I am truly better for it.
Life happens, years pass. Shoutout to us, the tenacious ones. Long story short…I was wild and distracted in my twenties. I flunked out a couple times and lost financial aid which made it difficult to get back to school. When I was able to get back into school, my gpa was a 1.5.
It took a lot of commitment but when I went back I stayed on the deans list.
I got my AA at a community college, transferred to a 4 year school, founded , started the Black Wellness Project, and joined Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated.
Whatever your goal, don’t quit. Do your best and keep going. You got this”.

See photos;

carolina-clara-tweetcarolina-clara-tweetcarolina-clara-tweet

