Social Media drama
By San

Recently, a lady narrates how a guy who recently asked her out went ahead to marry in a week’s time.

The woman “nearly ate breakfast” at the hands of a man she had turned down after learning that he was planning to marry just a week after she had rejected him.

The man was in Nuella’s DM’ last week Monday, but his true wedding is today, May 29th, according to the lady.

She sent out a tweet;

This guy I just started talking to just last week Monday just posted pre wedding pictures.

I asked him you’re getting married? he said “yes” “I asked you out but you weren’t ready”
Lmao Abeg Abeg

