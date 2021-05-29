Recently, a lady narrates how a guy who recently asked her out went ahead to marry in a week’s time.
The woman “nearly ate breakfast” at the hands of a man she had turned down after learning that he was planning to marry just a week after she had rejected him.
The man was in Nuella’s DM’ last week Monday, but his true wedding is today, May 29th, according to the lady.
She sent out a tweet;
This guy I just started talking to just last week Monday just posted pre wedding pictures.
I asked him you’re getting married? he said “yes” “I asked you out but you weren’t ready”
Lmao Abeg Abeg
It’s the audacity for me https://t.co/umqfXoZTvl pic.twitter.com/Qz7q9ir9UQ
— nuttella 🍫🍫 (@NuellaUmez) May 28, 2021
