Lady narrates how her neighbor’s live-in girlfriend got married without him knowing

Social Media drama
By Olumide

A Nigerian lady recently took to popular micro-blogging platform, Twitter to narrate how her neighbour’s live-in girlfriend got married to another person without him knowing.

She wrote, ”My neighbour and his GF have been living together like married couples since i moved in. i haven’t seen her since last week so I ask after her this morning n he told me she is married now..she got married 2 Saturdays ago to an igbo guy who is based abroad cos she is igbo.

He is yoruba.Apparently she planned her wedding from his house and he didn’t know cos she spoke in igbo majority of the time she was on call. told him she is attending a cousin’s wedding in Imo 3wks ago he gave her Tfare. She called him when she arrived and dt was d last time.

Went to her parents place on Last Sunday to find out if she was safe as he hasn’t been able to reach her only for the mother to tell him that she got married. Him don bring Smirnoff spirit and soda to mix. He said “Med dey with me” Me: I dey with u Bros mix am. Inside life!”

