Lady narrates why she broke up with her boyfriend after she saw his monthly payslip

On Twitter, a lovely young lady known as @Bae Tee_ has confirmed that she once broke up with a guy she was dating after seeing his monthly pay slip.
Her boyfriend, according to the young lady, was broke, but she didn’t realize it until she saw his pay stub because she never asked him for anything.
In a series of tweets, the lady explained how she ended her relationship with the young man after discovering she was wealthier than him and could easily pay his monthly salary four times.
In her words,
“There’s this guy i once dated two years, i saw his payslip, realized i could pay him his monthly salary 4 times a month. I tried to stay in the relationship but I failed, MEN HIDE YOUR PAYSLIPS.
The reason I didn’t realize he was broke for that long is because, I never asked him for a cent, i am a woman who does everything for herself financial side, like if i come to ur house, i want us to go out, i pay for it. I see a shortage in the house, i buy, that’s how the woman Who raised me did most of the things.
I never saw my grandma going to grandpa and ask for money because electricity is running out. She’d just buy, when grandpa gives her money, she’ll take, but whatever is needed, if it is not enough, she adds.
There was never a time in the house where we came to see that grandma had a salary greater than that of grandpa. Finances never brought any difference between the two. That’s how i am.
The reason i left is not merely the amount on that payslip. But then, why would he just relax with that. I mean, no side hustle nothing! I have way too many goals and dreams to date someone who gets paid salary and feel it is enough”
— Xichavo not seshebo. (@Bae_Tee_) May 23, 2021
