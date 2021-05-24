Lady narrates why she broke up with her boyfriend after she saw his monthly payslip

On Twitter, a lovely young lady known as @Bae Tee_ has confirmed that she once broke up with a guy she was dating after seeing his monthly pay slip.

Her boyfriend, according to the young lady, was broke, but she didn’t realize it until she saw his pay stub because she never asked him for anything.

Read; Davido’s cousin fuels rumour of breakup with Chioma

In a series of tweets, the lady explained how she ended her relationship with the young man after discovering she was wealthier than him and could easily pay his monthly salary four times.

In her words,