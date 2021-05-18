Lady recounts how her friend refused to leave an abusive boyfriend because of washing machine

A lady recently took to social media to recount how a lady was physically abused by her boyfriend while she was in the university was reluctant to break up because of a washing machine.

According to the lady with the username @MissBells12, when asked why she won’t leave him, she said it’s because “he has a machine that washes clothes”.

“I know a girl that stayed with a guy who beat her regularly because he had a washing machine When asked why she won’t leave him, she said it’s because “he has a machine that washes clothes”.

Her exact words ”She was a law student at the time. In her defense, I guess washing machines were not as commonplace as they are now and she liked the idea of a boyfriend who could save her manual labor. Now, why she has to do his laundry is another rabbit hole I don’t want to get into. True story. They are married with kids now.”