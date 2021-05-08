Laura Ikeji dragged again for appreciating her husband publicly

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat

Laura Ikeji has been dragged once again on Instagram for appreciating her husband, Ogbonna publicly.

According to the mother of two, her husband gave her a gift she least expected. However, she will not reveal the nature of the gift to avoid being dragged on the internet.

In her words;

“Haaaaaaa thanks baby, thank u soooo much for my lovely gift, wasn’t expecting it, if I tell what u gifted me now, internet ppl will start dragging themselves, so I’ll keep this to myself. My baby for life.”

Reacting to this;

@danniella380 wrote “You & show off una be 5 & 6..must you thank him here,Nawa oo”

@chizzy9333 wrote “Laura Laura … you could have thanked him in private too you just can’t help it”

@omon_luv1 wrote “U should have also thanked him in private nah. not here”

@melove0550 wrote “Den why nt thanked him in private too”

@mboringongrita wrote “Some body will see it now and start calling her hussy useless man for nothing ohhhhh.keep following things on social media at your risk”

Via Instagram
