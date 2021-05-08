Laura Ikeji dragged again for appreciating her husband publicly

Laura Ikeji has been dragged once again on Instagram for appreciating her husband, Ogbonna publicly.

According to the mother of two, her husband gave her a gift she least expected. However, she will not reveal the nature of the gift to avoid being dragged on the internet.

In her words;

“Haaaaaaa thanks baby, thank u soooo much for my lovely gift, wasn’t expecting it, if I tell what u gifted me now, internet ppl will start dragging themselves, so I’ll keep this to myself. My baby for life.”

Reacting to this;

@danniella380 wrote “You & show off una be 5 & 6..must you thank him here,Nawa oo”

@chizzy9333 wrote “Laura Laura … you could have thanked him in private too you just can’t help it”

@omon_luv1 wrote “U should have also thanked him in private nah. not here”

@melove0550 wrote “Den why nt thanked him in private too”

@mboringongrita wrote “Some body will see it now and start calling her hussy useless man for nothing ohhhhh.keep following things on social media at your risk”