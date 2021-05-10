TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

It is well- Pastor Adeboye speaks on son’s death

Murdered Akwa Ibom job-seeker, Ini Umoren, emerges one of the top…

Davido announces his ‘virtual’ talent hunt show,…

Etinosa Idemudia’s marriage crashes barely six months after…

Stop That – Davido Spanks Daughter Hailey At Birthday Party…

May Dare Adeboye rest in peace – Sunday Igboho makes u-turn

‘She sneaks out of the room in the middle of the…

Actress, Lizzy Anjorin opens up on why she almost aborted her…

‘Why i don’t beat my son’ – Linda Ikeji…

Laycon demands for the whereabout of the young man who was beaten for voting for him in Dorathy’s tent during BBNaijaa.

Big Brother Naija 2020Entertainment
By San
laycon-beaten-up-boy-dorathy-tent-bbnaija-2020

BBNaija winner Laycon, has announced that he is looking for the young man who was caught voting for him during the Lockdown show in a tent full of Dorathy’s fans.

Dorathy’s fans collected resources and gathered at a meeting point where they consistently voted for their favorite, but it was discovered that the young man was voting for Laycon instead of Dorathy with these resources intended for Dorathy.

The video of him being questioned after he was apprehended went viral on social media, and people have been wondering how he is doing since the incident.

READ ALSO

I wouldn’t shrink for you to grow – Laycon says…

Drama as Praise reacts after a troll says he is stupid for…

laycon-tweet-

When Laycon saw the video, he responded by stating that he needs to see the young man and pleading with anyone with information to contact him. Laycon wrote in a tweet,

 

Read this;I wouldn’t shrink for you to grow – Laycon says amidst release of debut album

Remember how the young man disclosed what happened at the time, revealing that he was alone, minding his own business, when Dorathy’s team approached him and offered him airtime to vote for Dorathy?

He got the airtime, voted for Dorathy once, and has been cheering for Laycon ever since.

However, the young boy was caught voting for Laycon and claims that he was beaten up to the point where he had to purchase pain relief pills to relieve the pain in his body.

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

It is well- Pastor Adeboye speaks on son’s death

Murdered Akwa Ibom job-seeker, Ini Umoren, emerges one of the top in her…

Davido announces his ‘virtual’ talent hunt show, winner to get N4.8M…

Etinosa Idemudia’s marriage crashes barely six months after secret wedding

Stop That – Davido Spanks Daughter Hailey At Birthday Party After He…

May Dare Adeboye rest in peace – Sunday Igboho makes u-turn

‘She sneaks out of the room in the middle of the night’ –…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

I am a grown woman, I can do whatever I want – Erica says as she shares…

Groom shows off what he gave his in-laws for traditional wedding in Enugu (Photo…

FG declares Wednesday & Thursday public holidays to mark Eidl-Fitr

Laycon demands for the whereabout of the young man who was beaten for voting for…

Mixed reactions as lady flaunts her husband and her boyfriend in the same photo

Lady discovers that her late father is not dead after seeing him in a recent…

‘She sneaks out of the room in the middle of the night’ –…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More