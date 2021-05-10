Laycon demands for the whereabout of the young man who was beaten for voting for him in Dorathy’s tent during BBNaijaa.

BBNaija winner Laycon, has announced that he is looking for the young man who was caught voting for him during the Lockdown show in a tent full of Dorathy’s fans.

Dorathy’s fans collected resources and gathered at a meeting point where they consistently voted for their favorite, but it was discovered that the young man was voting for Laycon instead of Dorathy with these resources intended for Dorathy.

The video of him being questioned after he was apprehended went viral on social media, and people have been wondering how he is doing since the incident.

When Laycon saw the video, he responded by stating that he needs to see the young man and pleading with anyone with information to contact him. Laycon wrote in a tweet,

I NEED TO FIND THIS GUY PLEASE 🙏🏽 https://t.co/kPpcSWjTjG — Laycon💡🐺 (@itsLaycon) May 10, 2021

Remember how the young man disclosed what happened at the time, revealing that he was alone, minding his own business, when Dorathy’s team approached him and offered him airtime to vote for Dorathy?

He got the airtime, voted for Dorathy once, and has been cheering for Laycon ever since.

However, the young boy was caught voting for Laycon and claims that he was beaten up to the point where he had to purchase pain relief pills to relieve the pain in his body.