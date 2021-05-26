‘Lizzy Anjorin is a bitter soul’ – Fans take side with Toyin Abraham in the fight between her and Lizzy Anjorin

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By San

Fans of Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham have taken to social media to voice their frustrations at the continuing feud between her and her co-star Lizzy Anjorin.

Toyin wept after learning that Lizzy and socialite Esabod were cursing her husband and son.

Toyin and Lizzy have a long-standing feud, which was recently rekindled.

Femi Adebayo, Joke Silva shower accolades on Toyin Abraham

Fans blast Laide Bakare for her response to Eniola Badmus’s…

Toyin Abraham, who could no longer take it, came down in tears during a live video session with Iyabo Ojo, pleading with them to stop cursing her kid and husband.

Read; "Stop Cursing My Son & Husband"- Toyin Abraham Breaks Down In Tears As She Speaks On Her Issue With Lizzy Anjorin

Actress, Toyin Abraham voices her concerns over the new rise in COVID 19 cases

Watch the video below;

 

