‘Lizzy Anjorin is a bitter soul’ – Fans take side with Toyin Abraham in the fight between her and Lizzy Anjorin

Fans of Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham have taken to social media to voice their frustrations at the continuing feud between her and her co-star Lizzy Anjorin.

Toyin wept after learning that Lizzy and socialite Esabod were cursing her husband and son.

Toyin and Lizzy have a long-standing feud, which was recently rekindled.

Toyin Abraham, who could no longer take it, came down in tears during a live video session with Iyabo Ojo, pleading with them to stop cursing her kid and husband.

