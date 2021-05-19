Lyta’s baby mama, Kemi Ayorinde makes new messy revelations about the young artiste (photos)

Things are getting a lot messier now that the feud between singer Lyta and his baby mama, Kemi Ayorinde, is out in the open.

In recent hours, the 21-year-old Kemi has used her Instagram stories to slam her baby daddy, Lyta, for being a “deadbeat.”

The rumors began to circulate yesterday after she said that the singer could not afford 13,000 Naira in balloons for their son’s first birthday.

She posted again a few hours later, saying that she wasn’t crying out for money because she could afford it, but she did want Lyta to be involved in their son’s life at least once.

However, when asked about what had happened between them, she admitted that she had been with Lyta from the time he had 46k Instagram followers to now, when he has 1.7 million.

She claimed to have fed and dressed Lyta all the way down to his boxers.

Furthermore, Kemi spelled out a massive curse, stating that she wanted Lyta and his team to suffer 100 times more than everything she suffered as a result of motherhood.

