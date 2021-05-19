TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Lady recounts how her friend refused to leave an abusive…

‘After you don lead us astray finish’ –…

Davido’s brother praises him for making a come back to the “frog…

Unfaithful wife mistakenly sends romantic messages meant for her…

BBNaija: Neo showers his love interest Vee with romantic…

Yomi Fabiyi reacts as Baba Ijesha is granted bail

Veteran actress, Bukky Wright resumes workout (Video)

Nigerian based tech company set to rival Tinder with a newly…

BBNaija: Only Nengi can make old TV’s look like flat screen…

Lyta’s baby mama, Kemi Ayorinde makes new messy revelations about the young artiste (photos)

Entertainment
By San

Things are getting a lot messier now that the feud between singer Lyta and his baby mama, Kemi Ayorinde, is out in the open.

In recent hours, the 21-year-old Kemi has used her Instagram stories to slam her baby daddy, Lyta, for being a “deadbeat.”

The rumors began to circulate yesterday after she said that the singer could not afford 13,000 Naira in balloons for their son’s first birthday.

READ ALSO

Excited Lyta speaks as he gets signed by Naira Marley

Singer, Lyta and girlfriend welcome a bouncing baby boy…

She posted again a few hours later, saying that she wasn’t crying out for money because she could afford it, but she did want Lyta to be involved in their son’s life at least once.

However, when asked about what had happened between them, she admitted that she had been with Lyta from the time he had 46k Instagram followers to now, when he has 1.7 million.

She claimed to have fed and dressed Lyta all the way down to his boxers.

Furthermore, Kemi spelled out a massive curse, stating that she wanted Lyta and his team to suffer 100 times more than everything she suffered as a result of motherhood.

Read; Lyta Dragged Online For Plagiarizing GOT7’S “Just Right” Music Video In His New Single

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Lady recounts how her friend refused to leave an abusive boyfriend because of…

‘After you don lead us astray finish’ – Reactions as singer,…

Davido’s brother praises him for making a come back to the “frog voice” insult…

Unfaithful wife mistakenly sends romantic messages meant for her lover to her…

BBNaija: Neo showers his love interest Vee with romantic messages, gifts her…

Yomi Fabiyi reacts as Baba Ijesha is granted bail

Veteran actress, Bukky Wright resumes workout (Video)

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Toyin Abraham leaves fans and other celebrities drooling as she proudly flaunts…

Movie producer, Emmanuel Eneji and 19 others charged by EFCC for cybercrime

Lyta’s baby mama, Kemi Ayorinde makes new messy revelations about the…

Singer, Davido bans his DMW/30BG crew from entering his private jet (Video)

Singer, Wizkid rumoured to be the father of Naomi Campbell’s newborn baby

Adaku of Jenifa’s diary is in sorrow

Actress, Nkechi Blessing fights dirty with a troll who accused her of travelling…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More