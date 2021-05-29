“Make things easy for us” – Eva Alordiah admonish married men on the trouble they cause by not using their wedding rings

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Love and RelationshipSocial Media drama
By San

Eva Alordiah, a popular Nigerian rapper who is now a makeup artist, has questioned why many married men don’t wear their wedding rings.
This behavior, according to the rapper, makes it difficult for women to recognize which men are accessible and which are not.

She wrote: “Can anyone explain why many married men do not wear their wedding bands?

I mean.. make it easy for us. So we can separate the targets from the targeted. Shit fucks me up when I have already mentally planned a follow up, only to find out you are married! And with kids?!!!
Guy, stop it

Not cool.

If you are cuffed, be cuffed and stay cuffed. On sight!

Read; Top 10 most expensive celebrity wedding rings (With Pictures)

 

 

