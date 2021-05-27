Man advises ladies on why some boyfriends may not be an ‘husband material’

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Love and Relationship
By San

A South African man has resorted to social media to provide some dating advice to ladies.
An unfaithful boyfriend will turn out to be an adulterous husband, according to the Twitter user @ItsTheReal BizZ, and no amount of wishful thinking or hope can change that.

He then encouraged ladies who see these early warning signs to dump such a man and move on since he is unsuitable for marriage nor is he an husband material.

Read; Lady narrates why she broke up with her boyfriend after she saw his monthly payslip

In his words; ”A cheating boyfriend is an adulterous husband. A lying boyfriend is an untrustworthy husband. It’s called SEE-SAW.

What you SEE in MARRIAGE is what you SAW in the RELATIONSHIP. If he’s not a good boyfriend, he won’t be a good husband. Adjust Your Crown & Keep it Moving Boo”

See post below;

