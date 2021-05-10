Man baths wife in acid for moving to her father’s house

A man was arrested in Ghana for bathing his partner in acid shortly after she moved into her father’s apartment.

Florence, the woman, was allegedly bathed in acid in her paternal home while taking a bath. The circumstances surrounding the incident, however, are still unknown.

According to a statement released by Crime Check TV Ghana on Friday, May 7, the suspect misled the victim’s father about the reason for his visit.

He went to the bathroom where she was having her bath to ruin her face and body with acid, claiming he had come for forgiveness.

“You’ve made it clear that you don’t love or care about her. You threw her out. She relocates to her father’s home. You go to the father to pretentiously beg for forgiveness, only to reach the bathroom where your wife is bathing and spill acid on her. Thank goodness the cops were fast to apprehend him. This is inhumane,” Check TV Ghana reported.

Check photos of the victim below lying on an hospital bed receiving treatment with her burns all over her face and skin as she is being watched over by an unrecognized man.

Here are the photos: