TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

It is well- Pastor Adeboye speaks on son’s death

Murdered Akwa Ibom job-seeker, Ini Umoren, emerges one of the top…

Adesua and Banky W serve couple goals as they step out in…

Davido announces his ‘virtual’ talent hunt show,…

Etinosa Idemudia’s marriage crashes barely six months after…

Laura Ikeji dragged again for appreciating her husband publicly

Stop That – Davido Spanks Daughter Hailey At Birthday Party…

May Dare Adeboye rest in peace – Sunday Igboho makes u-turn

Actress, Lizzy Anjorin opens up on why she almost aborted her…

Man baths wife in acid for moving to her father’s house

News
By San

A man was arrested in Ghana for  bathing his partner in acid shortly after she moved into her father’s apartment.

Florence, the woman, was allegedly bathed in acid in her paternal home while taking a bath. The circumstances surrounding the incident, however, are still unknown.

According to a statement released by Crime Check TV Ghana on Friday, May 7, the suspect misled the victim’s father about the reason for his visit.

READ ALSO

Channels TV probes reporter accused of battering wife

Don’t allow any man to beat you – Bobrisky…

He went to the bathroom where she was having her bath to ruin her face and body with acid, claiming he had come for forgiveness.

“You’ve made it clear that you don’t love or care about her. You threw her out. She relocates to her father’s home. You go to the father to pretentiously beg for forgiveness, only to reach the bathroom where your wife is bathing and spill acid on her. Thank goodness the cops were fast to apprehend him. This is inhumane,”  Check TV Ghana reported.

Read Also: ‘Why i don’t beat my son’ – Linda Ikeji opens up

Check photos of the victim below lying on an hospital bed receiving treatment with her burns all over her face and skin as she is being watched over by an unrecognized man.

Here are the photos:

woman-bathed-in-acid-hospital-bed

woman-bathed-in-acid-hospital-bed

woman-bathed-acid

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

It is well- Pastor Adeboye speaks on son’s death

Murdered Akwa Ibom job-seeker, Ini Umoren, emerges one of the top in her…

Adesua and Banky W serve couple goals as they step out in matching track suit

Davido announces his ‘virtual’ talent hunt show, winner to get N4.8M…

Etinosa Idemudia’s marriage crashes barely six months after secret wedding

Laura Ikeji dragged again for appreciating her husband publicly

Stop That – Davido Spanks Daughter Hailey At Birthday Party After He…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

‘She sneaks out of the room in the middle of the night’ –…

Lady celebrated on social media after narrating how it took her 15 years to…

‘I should be a mother of two by now’ – Actor, Blossom…

Reactions as Toyin Abraham declares her unending love for Iyabo Ojo

Just like Linda Ikeji, Nkechi Blessing’s son starts school in designer…

‘I hope they don’t take her character’ – Nigerians react to…

‘Pray for me’ – DJ Cuppy Otedola laments over her new puppies

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More