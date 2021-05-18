TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Uche Ogbodo breaks the internet with breathtaking pregnancy…

Lady recounts how her friend refused to leave an abusive…

New ‘menacing’ photos of Iyabo Ojo and Broda Shaggi spur…

Ozo speaks on current relationship with Nengi (Video)

Cross-dresser, Bobrisky discloses what he is going to do to…

Actress, Uche Ogbodo’s teenage baby daddy opens up on where…

Another clout? fans react to the video of Davido fanning Sophia…

‘After you don lead us astray finish’ –…

BBNaija: Neo showers his love interest Vee with romantic…

Man reveals his friends reactions when he told them he has never cheated on his wife

Social Media drama
By Olumide

A Nigerian man recently took to popular Nigerian forum, Nairaland to reveal his friends reactions after he told them he has never cheated on his wife.

He revealed his friends referred to him as pastor when he said he has never had sex after marriage.

See his post below;

READ ALSO

Man who stopped his wife from going to school and working,…

Man lands in wheelchair as his friend fights him over a girl

This question come to mind because of my encounter with some men about their marriage. I still find it funny to think that some guys after marriage would still go for another woman for sex. Some would even go after married women. Some would go for girls as young as their daughter.

A conversation ensued between my married friends and I about infidelity. When I told them since I have been married 10 years ago, I have never slept with another woman or touch another woman inappropriately. They were all surprised and called me a “pastor”.

Why is it difficult for some men not to adhere to their marital vows?

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Uche Ogbodo breaks the internet with breathtaking pregnancy photos to celebrate…

Lady recounts how her friend refused to leave an abusive boyfriend because of…

New ‘menacing’ photos of Iyabo Ojo and Broda Shaggi spur reactions from social…

Ozo speaks on current relationship with Nengi (Video)

Cross-dresser, Bobrisky discloses what he is going to do to himself on his 30th…

Actress, Uche Ogbodo’s teenage baby daddy opens up on where he met her

Another clout? fans react to the video of Davido fanning Sophia Momodu at their…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Nigerian based tech company set to rival Tinder with a newly launched contact…

Man reveals his friends reactions when he told them he has never cheated on his…

Burna Boy sparks reaction after saying he’s not a Nigerian artiste

‘I have done my best as a mum’ – Shola Ogudu reacts after…

Model, Naomi Campbell becomes a mother at 50 years old

Singer, Timaya floods social media with photos from his 3rd child, Maya’s…

‘This is a feeling money cannot buy’ – BBNaija Kiddwaya says…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More