Man reveals how WhatsApp call is crumbling his relationship

Social Media drama
By Olumide
Breaking: WhatsApp has stopped working globally

A man has taken to popular Nigerian forum Nairaland to revealed how WhatsApp call has been affecting his relationship.

According to the man, there are times the app which is what he and his girlfriend use in communicating will tell his partner he is busy thus making her feel he is cheating on her.

He revealed she has threatened to leave him.

See his narration below;

I am here to ask if anyone has been experiencing same issue with me regarding whatsapp calls because it’s about crashing my relationship.

My girlfriend and I usually call on whatsapp every night because we reside in different cities and we usually talk for long. She complains that sometimes when she tries to call my line mostly at night, it will tell her that I’m on another call even when I’m not on any call. She even screenshot it to me several times and the fact is anytime this happens I might not even be with the phone.

Last time this happened, I tried calling her back on whatsapp and it said I can’t make the call because I was already on another call of which I wasn’t on any call.

She has started suspecting that I am cheating on her and threatening to leave.

I want to ask if anyone has also witness same situation and what could be responsible for this?

Please I need positive response and how to resolve this.

