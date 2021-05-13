TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Rihanna leaves Don Jazzy and many others speechless as she shares…

Iyabo Ojo leaks her full chat with actor Yomi Fabiyi to show what…

Singer, Chidinma under fire for going to a beer parlour to preach…

What American singer, Enisa, got after she asked Nigerians to…

‘Mumu’ -Davido blasts Yomi Fabiyi for leading a…

Pandemonium as alleged local government chairman falls dead while…

Kemi Olunloyo’s new shocking revelation about Hushpuppi…

‘Everything i lost has been replaced with something…

Davido lawyer reveals who wrote his hit song ‘Jowo’

Man shares his almost unbelievable weight loss journey of two years

Lifestyle
By San

After his transformation from a potbellied man to a well-chiseled six-pack body, an American man has gone viral on social media.

Oneal took to Twitter to share images of his before and after transformations, revealing that it took him two years to achieve the desired result.

According to Oneal, he started his weight loss journey in January 2019 when he weighed 153 kilograms and lost 13 kilograms after a year.

READ ALSO

26 weight loss tips that work immediately..

10 powerful tips on how to stay slim forever

Oneal had lost 53kg by January 2021, bringing his weight down to 100kg, and he looked more toned, with wide shoulders and six packs.

Read; 21-year-old man hangs himself after his spouse denied him intercourse

Zimbabwean man reportedly commits suicide after 18-Year-Old new wife deprived him of lovemakingBeing single is not easy – James Brown reveals he needs a man

 

Check out his post:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Rihanna leaves Don Jazzy and many others speechless as she shares new photos

Iyabo Ojo leaks her full chat with actor Yomi Fabiyi to show what their…

Singer, Chidinma under fire for going to a beer parlour to preach the gospel

What American singer, Enisa, got after she asked Nigerians to photoshop her in…

‘Mumu’ -Davido blasts Yomi Fabiyi for leading a protest for the…

Pandemonium as alleged local government chairman falls dead while dancing at an…

Kemi Olunloyo’s new shocking revelation about Hushpuppi raises questions

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Iyabo Ojo leaks her full chat with actor Yomi Fabiyi to show what their…

Man shares his almost unbelievable weight loss journey of two years

“Na menopause go cast your age last last” – Nigerians drag Nengi again for…

“You are fake” – Nigerians drag Davido’s cousin for the comment she left on Mya…

Nollywood actress Wunmi Toriola shares special moments with her husband on their…

Actress Eve Esin replies online troll who said she was homeless

Injure me with that thing – Teni says as she leaves fans confused

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More