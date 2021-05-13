Man shares his almost unbelievable weight loss journey of two years

After his transformation from a potbellied man to a well-chiseled six-pack body, an American man has gone viral on social media.

Oneal took to Twitter to share images of his before and after transformations, revealing that it took him two years to achieve the desired result.

According to Oneal, he started his weight loss journey in January 2019 when he weighed 153 kilograms and lost 13 kilograms after a year.

Oneal had lost 53kg by January 2021, bringing his weight down to 100kg, and he looked more toned, with wide shoulders and six packs.

Read; 21-year-old man hangs himself after his spouse denied him intercourse

Zimbabwean man reportedly commits suicide after 18-Year-Old new wife deprived him of lovemakingBeing single is not easy – James Brown reveals he needs a man

Check out his post: