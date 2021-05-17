Man who claimed to be falsely accused of rape takes up legal action against his accuser

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Social Media drama
By San

Tife, a Twitter user, has used the platform to expose his rape accuser, Comfort Omovre Akindulureni.

He said that she and other friends had been bullying him on social media for the past year, claiming that he had sexually molested her.

As a result, he has stepped up his game by filing a lawsuit against her for false rape allegations, as he had grown tired of her lies.

Tife shared the letter on social media and forwarded it to Comfort’s attorney for review.

He said that he is tired of the drama that some cruel people create in order to gain fame and that he will stand firm to clear his name.

He said:

“This is for your attention Comfort Omovre Akindulureni

@_oroboghene. This letter has also been sent to your lawyer. I am posting it here so you & others can see it as well.

I am tired of the drama created by vicious people to promote themselves at my expense & I have taken steps to clear my name, to also make sure no one ever uses rape as a weapon whenever they feel like which trivialises the pain of real victims.

If anyone else has something against me on the allegations, or choose to continue pushing false narratives about me, get ready to be a co-defendant.

 

