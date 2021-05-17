Man who stopped his wife from going to school and working, dumps her with 9kids to remarry after 24 years of marriage

A lady has taken to social media to recount how a man stopped his wife from going to school and working.

According to her, the man later dumped the woman with 9 kids to remarry after 24years of marriage.

The lady revealed it happened to her aunt.

She wrote, ”My aunt’s husband stopped her from school, family planning, working, everything. Now he has divorced her after 24 years of marriage with 9 kids because he is remarrying. Ya ce ya yafe kids din and he doesn’t have any income to feed them.”

My aunt’s husband stopped her from school, family planning, working, everything. Now he has divorced her after 24 years of marriage with 9 kids because he is remarrying. Ya ce ya yafe kids din and he doesn’t have any income to feed them. — Maryam Suleiman Jaji. (@JajiMS_) May 16, 2021

