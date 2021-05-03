May God punish you – The moment Pastor cursed members for not donating towards her birthday celebration (video)

A video has gone viral on social media showing the moment a pastor was was seen cursing members who did not donate towards her birthday celebration.

However, the strange aspect was that some members cheered the pastor on as she did so.

In a video shared online, the pastor is seen standing on the pulpit as she addressed members. She pointed out that some members refused to contribute towards her birthday and called them out for it.

She said: “Even my birthday, some of you refused to contribute. May God punish you. Because you are wicked. Unless you don’t have.

“But I stand here, I preach, some of you come to my office, you disturb me with prayers and everything.

“Give money for us to celebrate pastor Cecilia. Its not like I’m coming to eat the money, it’s for the food that you’re coming to eat yourself.

“Some of you gave nothing, even you ate like a pig and carried takeaway.

“I will say it. If you’re angry, change. Because if it was you and they come to me I’ll give freely because you are a member and so I will look after you.

“But when it comes to your pastors, you don’t want to know because you are selfish.

“If you’re sitting here and you cannot pay something towards your pastor’s celebration or your pastor’s whatever, why are you here? You’re a devil.”

She added: “And this is why pastors are bitter.”

Watch the video below.