TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Davido’s birthday message to baby mama, Chioma generates…

Housewife caught having sex with 16-year-old stepson

Drama as Bridesmaid’s breast takes centre stage, causing…

Bobrisky reveals no one can accuse him of rape, says he no longer…

CCTV Footage of actor, Baba Ijesha molesting the 14-year-old girl…

Funke Akindele shares her ‘soap’ secret (Video)

‘One of the toughest decisions I have made was leaving my…

Actor, Yomi Fabiyi continues to defend Baba Ijesha despite seeing…

Double celebration as singer Kizz Daniel announces the birth of…

May God punish you – The moment Pastor cursed members for not donating towards her birthday celebration (video)

Social Media drama
By Olumide

A video has gone viral on social media showing the moment a pastor was was seen cursing members who did not donate towards her birthday celebration.

However, the strange aspect was that some members cheered the pastor on as she did so.

In a video shared online, the pastor is seen standing on the pulpit as she addressed members. She pointed out that some members refused to contribute towards her birthday and called them out for it.

READ ALSO

‘I have a crush on my pastor who is married’ –…

If you fall under anointing and you break anything, you will…

She said: “Even my birthday, some of you refused to contribute. May God punish you. Because you are wicked. Unless you don’t have.

“But I stand here, I preach, some of you come to my office, you disturb me with prayers and everything.

“Give money for us to celebrate pastor Cecilia. Its not like I’m coming to eat the money, it’s for the food that you’re coming to eat yourself.

“Some of you gave nothing, even you ate like a pig and carried takeaway.

“I will say it. If you’re angry, change. Because if it was you and they come to me I’ll give freely because you are a member and so I will look after you.

“But when it comes to your pastors, you don’t want to know because you are selfish.

“If you’re sitting here and you cannot pay something towards your pastor’s celebration or your pastor’s whatever, why are you here? You’re a devil.”

She added: “And this is why pastors are bitter.”

Watch the video below.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Davido’s birthday message to baby mama, Chioma generates sad comments

Housewife caught having sex with 16-year-old stepson

Drama as Bridesmaid’s breast takes centre stage, causing guest to spray…

Bobrisky reveals no one can accuse him of rape, says he no longer has a p*nis

CCTV Footage of actor, Baba Ijesha molesting the 14-year-old girl finally…

Funke Akindele shares her ‘soap’ secret (Video)

‘One of the toughest decisions I have made was leaving my marriage’…

1 of 3

LATEST UPDATES

I’m in the worst shape of my life – Will Smith says as he shows off his…

Nollywood veteran, Genevieve Nnaji celebrates her 42nd birthday today

Actor, Alex Ekubo proposes to his girlfriend in the US (Photo)

DJ Cuppy is my wife – Marriage counselor claims, she reacts

It’s time to organize self defense classes for women – BBNaija’s…

Chidinma Ekile quits secular music to become a gospel music minister of God…

“Not all relationships will lead to marriage” – Davido’s alleged 4th Baby Mama

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More