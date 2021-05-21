‘Mention their name with your full chest’ – Nkechi Blessing dragged over her comment on Davido’s new Rolls Royce

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat

Sensational actress, Nkechi Blessing’s comment on Davido’s newly acquired Royce Rolls has earned her some dragging on social media.

According to Nkechi, Davido bought a brand new Royce Rolls and it does not have single nylon on it but some of her colleagues will buy a used car and use nylon to cover it just to make people believe it is new.

In her words;

“Una see Davido 2021 RR? How many nylon you see for the chairs? And it’s brand new ooo… But if na some of una.. una go buy 2009 car wey dem upgrade to 2015 come use bread nylon tie am… make una dey fear God ooo”

Reacting to this;

@mharianah_badmus1 wrote “Don’t go through the corners mention their names with your full chest..”

@nellynells__ wrote “How can you be breaking your own table”

@dannie_.ex wrote “This one dey shake her own table”

@aidee.nj wrote “Aunty You that is marrying every 4 working days..fear God..leave people alone”

@hotcakeoflagos wrote “Nkechi herself is sitting pretty on this table”

@nene_george wrote “I’m not really sure this should be any of your concern. If they want to wrap their car with trampoline, it’s their choice, whatever makes them happy. You always have something to say. Everyone can’t be Davido… Aunty Mind your business”

