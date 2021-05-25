Mercy Aigbe shares secret to being happy with her fans

In a recent article, Mercy said that people must believe in and value themselves because it is the first step to happiness and that everything is possible.

According to her,

“The first step to happiness is to love yourself…..If you believe in yourself, anything is possible!”

The mother of two recently celebrated on Instagram after her latest film, “ETE,” became the most-watched Yoruba film! One month after it was uploaded, it had 1.7 million views.

She had written:

She wrote;

““So my Movie ETE is officially No 1 Yoruba Movie on YouTube! The most watched Yoruba Movie! 1.7million Views in a Month of upload! Y’all made this possible! Thank you! Thank you! AGBEKE AYAOBA is coming guys! I promise you will absolutely love this one! It’s a must watch! Meanwhile if you are yet to see ETE go see it on Youtube! It’s worth your watch! AGBEKE AYAOBA hitting your Screens Soon! Wait on it… magdivapictures… goodmoviesonly … Ete… agbekeayaobathemovie … osasomogebenin… hauntedpleasures”