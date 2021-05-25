Mercy Aigbe shares secret to being happy with her fans

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By San

In a recent article, Mercy said that people must believe in and value themselves because it is the first step to happiness and that everything is possible.

According to her,

“The first step to happiness is to love yourself…..If you believe in yourself, anything is possible!”

The mother of two recently celebrated on Instagram after her latest film, “ETE,” became the most-watched Yoruba film! One month after it was uploaded, it had 1.7 million views.

She had written:

Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe has taken to Instagram to tell her fans the effect of believing and loving themselves.

According to Mercy in her recent post, people need to believe and love themselves because it is the first step of being happy and also because everything is possible.

In her words;

“Loving Yourself is the first step to Happiness…..If you Believe in yourself, Anything is possible!”

KFN recalls that the mother of two recently celebrated on Instagram after her new movie ‘ETE’ became the most-watched Yoruba Movie! 1.7million Views one month after it was uploaded.

She wrote;

““So my Movie ETE is officially No 1 Yoruba Movie on YouTube! The most watched Yoruba Movie! 1.7million Views in a Month of upload! Y’all made this possible! Thank you! Thank you! AGBEKE AYAOBA is coming guys! I promise you will absolutely love this one! It’s a must watch! Meanwhile if you are yet to see ETE go see it on Youtube! It’s worth your watch! AGBEKE AYAOBA hitting your Screens Soon! Wait on it… magdivapictures… goodmoviesonly … Ete… agbekeayaobathemovie … osasomogebenin… hauntedpleasures”

