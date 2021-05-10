Mercy Johnson and Toyin Abraham serve fans friendship goals on Mother’s Day (Video)

Nollywood actresses and best friends, Mercy Johnson and Toyin Abraham served their fans and followers with friendship goals on Mother’s day.

Recall that mothers were celebrated across the world on Sunday, May 9th and the Nollywood actresses who are also mothers were not left out of the celebration.

They shared a video of them enjoying their day together on the IG accounts.

It shows them wishing fans Happy Mother’s Day while announcing that something huge is coming in September.

“Happy Mother’s Day from me and my paddy @mercyjohnsonokojie. September is about to be lit,” Toyin captioned her post.

Mercy echoed her friend with the caption “Every day is Mother’s Day for my paddy @toyin_abraham and I on this one. Something hot is coming in September.”

The mother of four gave away what they are working on with the hashtags #ghostandtout2#cantwait#anticipate.