Mercy Johnson celebrates her 4th child on her 1st birthday, says her joy is full

By Kafayat

Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson has taken to Instagram to celebrate her 4th child on her first birthday today, the 4th of May.

According to the mother of 4, her joy is full because her baby is one.

Sharing a video of the whole family preparing for her daughter’s party, the excited mum wrote;

“My baby is 1, My heart is so full….. preparation time……”

Watch the video below;

Some of Mercy’s colleagues in the movie industry stormed her comment section to drop their wishes for her baby.

@etinosaofficial wrote: Congratulations and long life to our baby. God bless your home

@halimabubakar wrote: Happy beautiful birthday baby

@lerie_cute wrote: Happy blessed birthday to divine

@ucheelendu wrote: Happy birthday my baby, long life in good health

@nhn_couture wrote: Awwww happy BIRTHDAY princess

Via Instagram
