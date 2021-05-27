Mercy Johnson melts heart with her children’s day post

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat

Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson has melted the heart of many on Instagram with her children’s day post.

In a video Mercy shared, she was seen acting an action film with her four children.

According to Mercy, her children are her reason for most of the things she does.

‘Happy Children’s Day to every child… My team don scatter the whole house @theokojiekids …They are my every reason…’ the 36-year-old wrote.

Watch the video below;

See some of the comments the video generated below;

@jennifer.jamike wrote “Hahahaha this family dey sweet me die, I love u all, happy children’s Day beautiful people…”

@abena3139 wrote “Awwies and beauitful of your chilldrens of teams the best mother & children of love and fun it’s”

@1safiyanu wrote “Happy Children’s Day to the Okojie kids. Y’all are so Blessed”

@meg_kasham wrote “God bless and keep you, Families true Happy, main agent of Socialization process that brings about a better society”

