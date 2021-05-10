TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

It is well- Pastor Adeboye speaks on son’s death

Murdered Akwa Ibom job-seeker, Ini Umoren, emerges one of the top…

Adesua and Banky W serve couple goals as they step out in…

Davido announces his ‘virtual’ talent hunt show,…

Etinosa Idemudia’s marriage crashes barely six months after…

Laura Ikeji dragged again for appreciating her husband publicly

Stop That – Davido Spanks Daughter Hailey At Birthday Party…

May Dare Adeboye rest in peace – Sunday Igboho makes u-turn

Actress, Lizzy Anjorin opens up on why she almost aborted her…

Mixed reactions as lady flaunts her husband and her boyfriend in the same photo

Social Media drama
By San
lady-husband-lover

A married lady, known on Twitter as @m33sh baby, has stunned Twitter users by flaunting her husband and her French boyfriend.

The trio seemed to be at ease with their tripartite relationship, as they were all smiling in the picture.

lady-husband-loverShe captioned the photo,

READ ALSO

One week to my wedding, I’m lost – Lady reveals

My boyfriend has zero hustling spirit, relies on 75k salary…

“Just a girl, her hubby, & her French lover… “

“Was just gonna let y’all assume— but husband wanted me to be clear…lol
He’s not a “cuckhold”…us 3 do NOTHING sexual together.
I have side relationships— he has them too.
We are HAPPILY married.
Wishing this amazing experience on anyone who wants it!” she added.

On social media, the post has gotten mixed reactions as people express their thoughts on the relationship.

A Twitter user speculated that the woman was with her French lover because her husband couldn’t meet her sexual needs. In response to the tweep’s claim, the woman clarified the situation by stating that both men are wealthy and fantastic in bed.

Read this too: “I am not a sin” – Nigerian lesbian, Amara calls out…

See her response below,

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

It is well- Pastor Adeboye speaks on son’s death

Murdered Akwa Ibom job-seeker, Ini Umoren, emerges one of the top in her…

Adesua and Banky W serve couple goals as they step out in matching track suit

Davido announces his ‘virtual’ talent hunt show, winner to get N4.8M…

Etinosa Idemudia’s marriage crashes barely six months after secret wedding

Laura Ikeji dragged again for appreciating her husband publicly

Stop That – Davido Spanks Daughter Hailey At Birthday Party After He…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Mixed reactions as lady flaunts her husband and her boyfriend in the same photo

Lady discovers that her late father is not dead after seeing him in a recent…

‘She sneaks out of the room in the middle of the night’ –…

Lady celebrated on social media after narrating how it took her 15 years to…

‘I should be a mother of two by now’ – Actor, Blossom…

Reactions as Toyin Abraham declares her unending love for Iyabo Ojo

Just like Linda Ikeji, Nkechi Blessing’s son starts school in designer…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More