Mixed reactions as lady flaunts her husband and her boyfriend in the same photo

A married lady, known on Twitter as @m33sh baby, has stunned Twitter users by flaunting her husband and her French boyfriend.

The trio seemed to be at ease with their tripartite relationship, as they were all smiling in the picture.

She captioned the photo,

“Just a girl, her hubby, & her French lover… “

“Was just gonna let y’all assume— but husband wanted me to be clear…lol

He’s not a “cuckhold”…us 3 do NOTHING sexual together.

I have side relationships— he has them too.

We are HAPPILY married.

Wishing this amazing experience on anyone who wants it!” she added.

On social media, the post has gotten mixed reactions as people express their thoughts on the relationship.

A Twitter user speculated that the woman was with her French lover because her husband couldn’t meet her sexual needs. In response to the tweep’s claim, the woman clarified the situation by stating that both men are wealthy and fantastic in bed.

Let me guess, the husband can’t knack but he get money🤭 https://t.co/G0e435AkNB — AYO™ (@KingBAkin1) May 9, 2021

See her response below,