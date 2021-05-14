TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Iyabo Ojo leaks her full chat with actor Yomi Fabiyi to show what…

Singer, Chidinma under fire for going to a beer parlour to preach…

‘Mumu’ -Davido blasts Yomi Fabiyi for leading a…

‘Everything i lost has been replaced with something…

Man shares his almost unbelievable weight loss journey of two…

“Na menopause go cast your age last last” – Nigerians drag Nengi…

Actress Eve Esin replies online troll who said she was homeless

“You are fake” – Nigerians drag Davido’s cousin for the comment…

We don finish fasting be that o – Naira Marley says,…

Mixed reactions as Toyin Abraham kneels on her two legs to greet comedian, Alibaba at an event (Video)

Entertainment
By Kafayat
“Why I used to take codeine, other hard drugs and I couldn’t boast of N1m in 2016” — Toyin Abraham
“Why I used to take codeine, other hard drugs and I couldn’t boast of N1m in 2016” — Toyin Abraham

Video of actress, Toyin Abraham kneeling down to greet Nigerian comedian, Alibaba has generated lots of comments on social media.

In the video that is presently going viral on social media, Toyin was seen kneeling on her two legs to show the comedian some respect at the movie premiere of her colleague, Kehinde Bankole.

Watch the video below;

READ ALSO

‘She is too real’ – Fans react to Video of…

Actress Eve Esin replies online troll who said she was…

See some of the comments the video generated below;

@homorthorlar wrote “This Toyin Abraham deserve to be respect she too get respect I always keep my eyes on her may God continue to bless you”

@beehollar___ wrote “Very respectful”

@harmonyreignee wrote “I so much love her humble nature”

@elenujaba wrote “Toyin da Queen that woman gat respect shaaaa Queen I stan:

@essence6442 wrote “Haunty Toyin can kneel for the world”

Via Instagram
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Iyabo Ojo leaks her full chat with actor Yomi Fabiyi to show what their…

Singer, Chidinma under fire for going to a beer parlour to preach the gospel

‘Mumu’ -Davido blasts Yomi Fabiyi for leading a protest for the…

‘Everything i lost has been replaced with something better’ –…

Man shares his almost unbelievable weight loss journey of two years

“Na menopause go cast your age last last” – Nigerians drag Nengi again for…

Actress Eve Esin replies online troll who said she was homeless

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

‘She is too real’ – Fans react to Video of Mercy Johnson…

Yomi Fabiyi reveals everything Baba Ijesha told him after paying him a visit in…

Mixed reactions as Toyin Abraham kneels on her two legs to greet comedian,…

I am not going to be singing forever, I will move out of this country with my…

Veteran actor Femi Branch marks 51st birthday in grand style after he bagged a…

D’banj signs former Big Brother Africa housemate, Feza Kessy as she…

Omoni Oboli shows off dance steps with her 3 grown-up sons (Video)

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More