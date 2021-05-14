Mixed reactions as Toyin Abraham kneels on her two legs to greet comedian, Alibaba at an event (Video)

Video of actress, Toyin Abraham kneeling down to greet Nigerian comedian, Alibaba has generated lots of comments on social media.

In the video that is presently going viral on social media, Toyin was seen kneeling on her two legs to show the comedian some respect at the movie premiere of her colleague, Kehinde Bankole.

Watch the video below;

See some of the comments the video generated below;

@homorthorlar wrote “This Toyin Abraham deserve to be respect she too get respect I always keep my eyes on her may God continue to bless you”

@beehollar___ wrote “Very respectful”

@harmonyreignee wrote “I so much love her humble nature”

@elenujaba wrote “Toyin da Queen that woman gat respect shaaaa Queen I stan:

@essence6442 wrote “Haunty Toyin can kneel for the world”