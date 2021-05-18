Model, Naomi Campbell becomes a mother at 50 years old

Popular British Model, Naomi Campbell has taken to Instagram to announce that she has become a mother.

According to the 50-year-old, there is no greater love than that of a mother and child.

Sharing photos of the little baby’s feet, the actress wrote;

“A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother, So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you, my angel. There is no greater love.”

Reacting to this news;

@zoesaldana wrote “oh my goodness congrats lady! What a blessing!!!”

@juneambrose wrote “Wow congrats Naomi! What a beautiful blessing”

@themarcjacobs wrote “Oh my God!!!!! Today is the day?? How absolutely incredible. How lucky she is and how lucky you are! What a wonderful Mother you will be. Blessings all around.”

@ryandestiny wrote “Omg!! Congrats mama! Love you”

@blondey wrote “Congratulations, Naomi! You were kissed by God today.”