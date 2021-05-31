TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Celebrity couple, Adekunle Gold and Simi finally unveil their…

Nigerians react as UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson is seen…

Nigerian man proposes to girlfriend at his secondary school in…

Striking resemblance between Simi and her daughter generates…

Simi and Adekunle Gold’s daughter begins her music career…

Nengi gives 300k as giveaway, promises a lunch date with 5…

Love is a beautiful thing – Princess Shyngle hints at…

Actress, Uche Ogbodo sheds hot tears after what her colleagues in…

Photo of food tray which reportedly cost 150k sparks mixed…

Moment Patoranking gets wads of cash from Burna Boy for his birthday(Video)

Entertainment
By San

Burna Boy, a Grammy Award winner, has given his colleague Patoranking wads of cash estimated to be worth N1 million as a birthday present.
On Thursday, May 27th, the reggae-dancehall artist celebrated his 31st birthday. On social media, fans and celebrities praised the singer.

Read; Patoranking gets a heartwarming birthday song from his daughter as he becomes a year older (video)

Wilmer, his daughter, also gave him a wonderful birthday present by singing him a beautiful birthday song.
Burna Boy presented him the neat bundles of cash when the singers were having fun at a club in the video. The currency or sum on the other hand, was difficult to decipher from the video.

READ ALSO

Patoranking gets a heartwarming birthday song from his…

Wizkid and Burna Boy are Nominees for Best International Act…

Take a look at the video below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Videowheels (@videowheelstv)

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Celebrity couple, Adekunle Gold and Simi finally unveil their daughter…

Nigerians react as UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson is seen running to catch a…

Nigerian man proposes to girlfriend at his secondary school in Ibadan

Striking resemblance between Simi and her daughter generates comments

Simi and Adekunle Gold’s daughter begins her music career on her first…

Nengi gives 300k as giveaway, promises a lunch date with 5 Chelsea fans over…

Love is a beautiful thing – Princess Shyngle hints at finding love again

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

Sowore rushed to hospital after sustaining injuries from Police gunshot in Abuja

Nigerian man allegedly dies of heart attack after his wife gave birth to a baby…

Moment Patoranking gets wads of cash from Burna Boy for his birthday(Video)

Singer, Chike’s ‘massive egg plant’ displayed in a wet swim trunk…

“Your potential is gold hidden in you, dig to get it out” – BBNaija star, Alex…

What other people think about me is none of my business – Naira Marley…

ECOWAS suspends Mali from its institutions after coup

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More