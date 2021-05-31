Moment Patoranking gets wads of cash from Burna Boy for his birthday(Video)

Burna Boy, a Grammy Award winner, has given his colleague Patoranking wads of cash estimated to be worth N1 million as a birthday present.

On Thursday, May 27th, the reggae-dancehall artist celebrated his 31st birthday. On social media, fans and celebrities praised the singer.

Wilmer, his daughter, also gave him a wonderful birthday present by singing him a beautiful birthday song.

Burna Boy presented him the neat bundles of cash when the singers were having fun at a club in the video. The currency or sum on the other hand, was difficult to decipher from the video.

Take a look at the video below.