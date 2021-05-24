Money is good – Reactions as DJ Cuppy watches Monaco Grand Prix from Otedolas family home balcony in Monte Carlo (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Olumide

To enjoy the good side of life, money is involved and in the case of Ifeoluwa Otedola aka DJ Cuppy, her billionaire father, Femi Otedola can foot the bill.

This comes as DJ Cuppy flaunted Billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola’s home in Monté Carlo which has a nice view of the famous Circuit de Monaco, used annually for the Formula One Monaco Grand Prix.

DJ Cuppy, one of Otedola’s daughters, took to Instagram to share a video of her watching the Monaco Grand Prix from the comfort of her balcony.

As the Formula 1 drivers sped along the famous track, Cuppy got a view of the sport from her balcony and she updated her followers.

“This is literally my view of the Grand Prix. This is my view from the balcony. Here’s my view from the house,” the singer said as she showed her followers a short clip of the drivers racing.

