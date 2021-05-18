More than 400 websites publish fakenews about Buhari – Lai Mohammed

According to the federal government, 476 websites have been created to spread false information about President Muhammadu Buhari and his administration.

Lai Mohammed, the Minister of Information, stated this on Monday while meeting with officials from the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR).

Mohammed bemoaned the latest fake publication about Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari’s mental state.

“Recently, we unveiled almost 476 publication sites that are dedicated to daily engaging in churning out fake news to fight the government,” he said.

According to the platforms, when Buhari was last in the UK, he was told to resign because he couldn’t recognize family members.

The minister went on to say that translators are well aware of the public’s gullibility and would use this to spread false information.

He cautioned that unverified information was taking on a new dimension and posing a danger to the country’s existence.

Mohammed urged the NIPR to play its part in the battle against fake news by actively participating.

