TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Reactions as Davido buys his 6-year-old daughter, Imade a pink…

Actress, Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla stuns in new…

Uche Ogbodo breaks the internet with breathtaking pregnancy…

Ozo speaks on current relationship with Nengi (Video)

New ‘menacing’ photos of Iyabo Ojo and Broda Shaggi spur…

Actress, Uche Ogbodo’s teenage baby daddy opens up on where…

Cross-dresser, Bobrisky discloses what he is going to do to…

Another clout? fans react to the video of Davido fanning Sophia…

‘After you don lead us astray finish’ –…

More than 400 websites publish fakenews about Buhari – Lai Mohammed

News
By San
Lai Mohammed

According to the federal government, 476 websites have been created to spread false information about President Muhammadu Buhari and his administration.

Lai Mohammed, the Minister of Information, stated this on Monday while meeting with officials from the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR).

Mohammed bemoaned the latest fake publication about Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari’s mental state.

READ ALSO

NYSC assures Corps Members of April and May stipends,…

NCDC debunks fake news that it has spent N1 billion on SMS

“Recently, we unveiled almost 476 publication sites that are dedicated to daily engaging in churning out fake news to fight the government,” he said.

According to the platforms, when Buhari was last in the UK, he was told to resign because he couldn’t recognize family members.

The minister went on to say that translators are well aware of the public’s gullibility and would use this to spread false information.

He cautioned that unverified information was taking on a new dimension and posing a danger to the country’s existence.

Mohammed urged the NIPR to play its part in the battle against fake news by actively participating.

Read; “Our Professors may work in Togo bakeries if Nigeria breaks up” – Lai Mohammed warns elites

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Reactions as Davido buys his 6-year-old daughter, Imade a pink DIOR bag worth…

Actress, Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla stuns in new seductive photos

Uche Ogbodo breaks the internet with breathtaking pregnancy photos to celebrate…

Ozo speaks on current relationship with Nengi (Video)

New ‘menacing’ photos of Iyabo Ojo and Broda Shaggi spur reactions from social…

Actress, Uche Ogbodo’s teenage baby daddy opens up on where he met her

Cross-dresser, Bobrisky discloses what he is going to do to himself on his 30th…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

NLC president Ayubba Wabba, others declared wanted by El-Rufai

‘I am never backing down’ – Iyabo Ojo responds to Baba Ijesha being granted bail…

More than 400 websites publish fakenews about Buhari – Lai Mohammed

Unfaithful wife mistakenly sends romantic messages meant for her lover to her…

Abidemi Rufai, SSA to Ogun State Governor, Arrested For Fraud In The US

Yomi Fabiyi reacts as Baba Ijesha is granted bail

Lady recounts how her friend refused to leave an abusive boyfriend because of…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More