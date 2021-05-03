Motherhood is already making me a better person – DJ Cuppy says as she shares video of Dudu and Funfun Otedola

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Olumide
dj cuppy-adidas

Billionaire daughter and disc jockey, Ifeoluwa Otedola better known as DJ Cuppy, recently took to social media to share the growth of her puppies, Dudu and Fun Fun Otedola.

Recall that some months back, DJ Cuppy took to social media to unveil her puppies as she gave them her surname ‘Otedola’ while naming them after the colour of their skin.

In a video she shared, Cuppy captioned it, ”Just picked up my babies! DogRevolving heartsPaw prints Dúdú and FünFün Otedola are 3 month old Pomeranian brothers!”

Watch the video below;

In another post Cuppy wrote, ”Motherhood is already making me a better person… I might even do giveaway soon  #CuppyPuppy”

