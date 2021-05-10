Mother’s day: BBNaija’s Ka3na shares photo before her wedding in 2015 to celebrate herself and her

Mother’s day serve as a day where mothers are celebrated for their efforts in the family, society and country.

Joining Nigerians and other people across the world to celebrate mothers, Big Brother Naija lockdown housemate and reality star, Ka3na Jones has taken to her social media timeline to hail herself and her mother.

Ka3na Jones went on to share photos before her marriage in 2015.

See also: Watch as Olakunle Church gives his wife, Rosy Meurer a warm welcome as she returns to Nigeria with their son (video)

”Happy Mother’s Day To Us👩‍❤️‍💋‍👩

Everything I Am And Would Be I Owe It To My Sweet Mother.

PS. That was me 22nd Dec. 2015 Just Before I Said I DO 💍 #mamaka3na,” she wrote via her social media handle..

See the photos below;