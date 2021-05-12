TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Reactions as Pastor Adeboye preaches at his late son’s…

Photos from the burial ceremony of Pastor Adeboye’s son,…

Rihanna leaves Don Jazzy and many others speechless as she shares…

My husband didn’t die – Dare Adeboye’s wife,…

Nicki Minaj returns to social media with saucy photos

Toyin Abraham, others react to photos from Mercy Johnson’s…

“I No get sugar daddy, Please patronize Me”- Tacha…

What American singer, Enisa, got after she asked Nigerians to…

Are they happy or trying to impress?’ – Reactions as…

‘Mumu’ -Davido blasts Yomi Fabiyi for leading a protest for the release of Baba Ijesha

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Sensational singer, Davido has blasted actor, Yomi Fabiyi for leading a protest for the release of the alleged molester, Baba Ijesha.

Recall that Yomi led a protest demanding the release of the comic actor. According to Yomi, Baba Ijesha’s offence is bailable, so he should be released on bail and not kept in police custody because it is what Nigerians want.

Taking to Twitter to express his displeasure about the protest, Davido wrote;

READ ALSO

Nollywood actor, Yomi Fabiyi calls for the bail of Baba…

Davido lawyer reveals who wrote his hit song…

“Notice he is the only one without a mask… Mumu”

Reacting to this;

@officialoluwaseye wrote “Davido I be your big fan but this your comment na mumu comment”

@tianaskinlikeglass wrote, “Na you mumu pass o Davido…”

@kaybreem wrote “Davido need to be calming down abeg”

@shynluck wrote “No be everything you no o dey put mouth”

@salamakindele wrote “Davido and mumu na 5$6”

Via Instagram
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Reactions as Pastor Adeboye preaches at his late son’s burial (Video)

Photos from the burial ceremony of Pastor Adeboye’s son, Damilare Adeboye

Rihanna leaves Don Jazzy and many others speechless as she shares new photos

My husband didn’t die – Dare Adeboye’s wife, Temiloluwa…

Nicki Minaj returns to social media with saucy photos

Toyin Abraham, others react to photos from Mercy Johnson’s daughter’s birthday

“I No get sugar daddy, Please patronize Me”- Tacha pleads to fans in…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

‘Mumu’ -Davido blasts Yomi Fabiyi for leading a protest for the…

Kemi Olunloyo’s new shocking revelation about Hushpuppi raises questions

21-year-old man hangs himself after his spouse denied him intercourse

Nollywood actor, Yomi Fabiyi calls for the bail of Baba Ijesha as he leads…

Pandemonium as alleged local government chairman falls dead while dancing at an…

Chidinma Ekile takes her newly found evangelism to the next level, storms beer…

Nollywood celebrities sympathize with Ada Karl over brutal armed robbery attack

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More