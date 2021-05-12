‘Mumu’ -Davido blasts Yomi Fabiyi for leading a protest for the release of Baba Ijesha

Sensational singer, Davido has blasted actor, Yomi Fabiyi for leading a protest for the release of the alleged molester, Baba Ijesha.

Recall that Yomi led a protest demanding the release of the comic actor. According to Yomi, Baba Ijesha’s offence is bailable, so he should be released on bail and not kept in police custody because it is what Nigerians want.

Taking to Twitter to express his displeasure about the protest, Davido wrote;

“Notice he is the only one without a mask… Mumu”

Reacting to this;

@officialoluwaseye wrote “Davido I be your big fan but this your comment na mumu comment”

@tianaskinlikeglass wrote, “Na you mumu pass o Davido…”

@kaybreem wrote “Davido need to be calming down abeg”

@shynluck wrote “No be everything you no o dey put mouth”

@salamakindele wrote “Davido and mumu na 5$6”