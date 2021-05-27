My eyes don see – Teni shares her experience after helping a pregnant woman with four kids carry her two daughters

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Olumide
Singer, Teni the Entertainer celebrates her 27th birthday

Nigerian music star and song writer, Teni Apata better known as Teni for short recently took to her social media timeline to share her experience after helping a pregnant woman.

Teni in her post revealed the Pregnant was with four children but two of the children who are females refused to sit in their strollers.

To help the woman, Teni decided to carry the two children, she however revealed it was not easy.

Injure me with that thing – Teni says as she leaves…

We are supposed to be given awards for surviving Nigeria…

Teni wrote, ”Helped this pregnant woman with 4 kids carry her two youngest daughters, because they refused to sit in their strollers. My eye don see. If you see me give me a hug I need it”

See her post below;

Many of her fans and followers who reacted to the post said she’s preparing for hers.

