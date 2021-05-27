My fault for thinking you only find greedy drivers in Nigeria – Tacha shares her experience with a Turkish driver

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


BBNaija Disqualified housemate of Big Brother Naija “Pepper Dem” season, Natacha Akide popularly known as Tacha has disclosed in a video she shared on her social media platform that votes do not count when it comes to voting for a housemate to win Big Brother Naija. According to the controversial influencer, lots of people have been sending her messages to support and vote for their favourite. Tacha who is obviously tired of the messages, had to come out and address the issue. In the video, Tacha mentioned that votes do not count and Nigerians never learn from past occurrences. “Wait a minute you guys. Why’s everybody texting me vote for this person, vote for that person like your votes count. Nigerians y’all never learn. Does your vote count? Does it? So please let me be”, she warned.

BBNaija Pepper Dem housemate now reality star and entrepreneur, Natacha Akide popularly known as Tacha recently shared her experience with an Uber driver outside Nigeria.

Tacha who in her statement disclosed she thought Nigerian drivers were the only drivers who were greedy found out it is the same in other countries as she recently visited Turkey.

Tacha in a post via her Twitter handle wrote, ”My fault for thinking you only find greedy drivers in Nigeria! not knowing smart ass conny Uber drivers are here in Turkey too!! F*ck me”

In another tweet she wrote, ”Not an uber driver dupping me off 200TL! I’m upset”

Tacha is one of the popular housemates from the BBNaija editions has managed to gain more popularity even after leaving the house.

