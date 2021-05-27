My fault for thinking you only find greedy drivers in Nigeria – Tacha shares her experience with a Turkish driver

BBNaija Pepper Dem housemate now reality star and entrepreneur, Natacha Akide popularly known as Tacha recently shared her experience with an Uber driver outside Nigeria.

Tacha who in her statement disclosed she thought Nigerian drivers were the only drivers who were greedy found out it is the same in other countries as she recently visited Turkey.

Tacha in a post via her Twitter handle wrote, ”My fault for thinking you only find greedy drivers in Nigeria! not knowing smart ass conny Uber drivers are here in Turkey too!! F*ck me”

In another tweet she wrote, ”Not an uber driver dupping me off 200TL! I’m upset”

Tacha is one of the popular housemates from the BBNaija editions has managed to gain more popularity even after leaving the house.