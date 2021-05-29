‘My First love’ – Simi pens down tribute to her mother

Sensational singer, Simi has taken to Instagram to pen down a lovely birthday tribute to her mother.

In the birthday tribute, the mother of one mentioned that her mum is her first love and her happiness is her priority.

Speaking further, Simi said her mum is a selfless person and she is incredible.

In her words;

People say when you have a kid, you appreciate your mom more. That’s not how it happened for me. I’ve always known you’re incredible. You’re the most selfless person I know. These past couple of years especially – I really don’t know what I would have done without you. Forever 21. My first love. Your happiness is a priority for me and I love you. God bless you in all the ways He blesses the people He loves. Happy birthday, Shola baby.

PS: Until last year, her birthday was actually on the 30th. So my mother and my daughter have the same birthday. She prayed for this. (I didn’t lool). Therefore, I’ve moved my mother’s birthday to the 29th of May.

Happy birthday Mommy @jedishola Also, I don’t tell you this enough, but you have nice legs.”