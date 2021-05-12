TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Reactions as Pastor Adeboye preaches at his late son’s…

Stop That – Davido Spanks Daughter Hailey At Birthday Party…

‘She sneaks out of the room in the middle of the…

My husband didn’t die – Dare Adeboye’s wife,…

Nicki Minaj returns to social media with saucy photos

Photos from the burial ceremony of Pastor Adeboye’s son,…

Reactions as Toyin Abraham declares her unending love for Iyabo…

Laycon demands for the whereabout of the young man who was beaten…

New revelation shows that Davido allegedly stole his hit track…

my heartbreak songs are stories of other people – Fireboy DML says, reveals he has never been heartbroken

Entertainment
By Olumide

YBNL record label artiste and talented song writer, Fireboy DML in a recent statement has revealed some of the unknown fact about some of his songs.

Fireboy DML who has released albums which include Laughter, Tears, and Goosebumps LTG and Apollo shed light on some of his love song.

See also: Rihanna leaves Don Jazzy and many others speechless as she shares new photos

READ ALSO

Nigerians drag Seyi Shay over her comment to a young…

Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla Ojo features in another Lil…

He wrote via his Twitter handle, ”my heartbreak songs are stories of other people. i’ve never been heartbroken.”

In another tweet he wrote, ”so i did this thing where i explained the thought process of some of the songs off APOLLO. intricate, personal stuff. one of these days when my spirit aligns, i’ll release it on YouTube.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Reactions as Pastor Adeboye preaches at his late son’s burial (Video)

Stop That – Davido Spanks Daughter Hailey At Birthday Party After He…

‘She sneaks out of the room in the middle of the night’ –…

My husband didn’t die – Dare Adeboye’s wife, Temiloluwa…

Nicki Minaj returns to social media with saucy photos

Photos from the burial ceremony of Pastor Adeboye’s son, Damilare Adeboye

Reactions as Toyin Abraham declares her unending love for Iyabo Ojo

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

my heartbreak songs are stories of other people – Fireboy DML says,…

Rihanna leaves Don Jazzy and many others speechless as she shares new photos

What American singer, Enisa, got after she asked Nigerians to photoshop her in…

Annie Idibia fires a troll who advised that ‘Ned’s’ eyes…

Ramadan fast continues as Sultan of Sokoto declares Thursday Eid-el-Fitr day

Photos from the burial ceremony of Pastor Adeboye’s son, Damilare Adeboye

Save your tithe to fund ‘Plan B’ – Daddy Freeze advised

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More