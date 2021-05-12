my heartbreak songs are stories of other people – Fireboy DML says, reveals he has never been heartbroken

YBNL record label artiste and talented song writer, Fireboy DML in a recent statement has revealed some of the unknown fact about some of his songs.

Fireboy DML who has released albums which include Laughter, Tears, and Goosebumps LTG and Apollo shed light on some of his love song.

He wrote via his Twitter handle, ”my heartbreak songs are stories of other people. i’ve never been heartbroken.”

In another tweet he wrote, ”so i did this thing where i explained the thought process of some of the songs off APOLLO. intricate, personal stuff. one of these days when my spirit aligns, i’ll release it on YouTube.”