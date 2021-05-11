My husband didn’t die – Dare Adeboye’s wife, Temiloluwa speaks

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


News
By Olumide

Temiloluwa Adeboye, wife of late Pastor Dare Adeboye in a recent statement has spoken on the death of her husband, saying he did not die but asleep, PM News report.

Temitope, in her tribute to her husband during the service of songs on Monday evening at the Redemption Camp, described her him as a wonderful man.

Pastor Dare, my husband was a wonderful person. He was amazing in every sense of the way.

“I do not mourn him at all, I weep because he left me. He slept, he did not die and I know, I am sure, because on the Resurrection morning, he will rise again and we will see him in glory.

am sure because he was saved. I am sure because he believed in Christ. His salvation was sure, it was certain. He said, “if I die today, I know I am fulfilled. I’ve done what the Lord has asked me to do.”

“He was not afraid of death. He was not afraid. It is not a matter of how short, it is not a matter of time, but how well and He lived well.

“He lived a good life, He lived to the glory of God. He lived, he served God. His life was dedicated to Christ and that is why I am sure that he is in Heaven,” she stated.

According to Temitope, “I am sure that he made it. I want to say brethren today, if you are not sure of your salvation, if you are not sure if you sleep tonight you might not wake up tomorrow.

“You are not sure of where you will be in eternity. You have not given your life to Christ at all. If you are here today, you heard and perhaps you just came to see: Yes, It’s true, he is sleeping in the Lord.”

