‘My year is made’ – Linda Ikeji says after what her son did to her

Sensational Nigerian blogger, Linda Ikeji has disclosed that her year is made after what her son did to her.

According to the mother of one, her son, Jayce told her he loves her and she is feeling fulfilled already.

Taking to Instagram to say this, Linda wrote;

“My 2 and a half-year-old said ‘I love you too’. My whole year is officially made, nobody can spoil it again!
Happy Children’s Day to all our beautiful, precious children!”

Taking to Linda’s comment section to react;

@_ebelechukwu wrote “2 and a half years old? He’s gonna be a really huge guy. Happy Children’s day, Jayce. -Your internet aunty.”

@daight_narim wrote “That feeling ehhh? Divine happy children’s day to all the kids out there. They make life worth living.”

@sengandogo wrote “Abeg love mum too ooo, no one can love mum the way you love her, mama & kid’s love are priceless”

