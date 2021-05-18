“N100k is nothing compared to a dinner date with me” – Mercy Eke

Mercy Eke, a Big Brother Naija winner and entrepreneur, has confirmed that a dinner date with her is preferable to earning N100,000.

This was said by the CEO of Lambo Homes in response to a female fan who said she would rather go on a date with her than have 100,000 naira.

The devoted follower had taken to Twitter to announce that a dinner date with the reality star would be preferable to a cash gift of N100,000 from her.

Mercy, who was flattered by the fans’ comments, accepted that the lady made the right decision, as any fan who chooses to have dinner with her over getting 100,000 Naira would end up with a sum of money that is higher than the desired amount.

She wrote, quoting the fan’s tweet,

“If you pick a dinner with me over 100k, you will sure go back home after the dinner with more than a 100k“.

See their exchange below,