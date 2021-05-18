TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Reactions as Davido buys his 6-year-old daughter, Imade a pink…

Actress, Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla stuns in new…

Uche Ogbodo breaks the internet with breathtaking pregnancy…

Ozo speaks on current relationship with Nengi (Video)

New ‘menacing’ photos of Iyabo Ojo and Broda Shaggi spur…

Actress, Uche Ogbodo’s teenage baby daddy opens up on where…

Cross-dresser, Bobrisky discloses what he is going to do to…

Another clout? fans react to the video of Davido fanning Sophia…

‘After you don lead us astray finish’ –…

“N100k is nothing compared to a dinner date with me” – Mercy Eke

Social Media drama
By San
Mercy Lambo in a lambo - Mercy Eke brags as she cruises in a Lamborghini

Mercy Eke, a Big Brother Naija winner and entrepreneur, has confirmed that a dinner date with her is preferable to earning N100,000.
This was said by the CEO of Lambo Homes in response to a female fan who said she would rather go on a date with her than have 100,000 naira.

The devoted follower had taken to Twitter to announce that a dinner date with the reality star would be preferable to a cash gift of N100,000 from her.

Mercy, who was flattered by the fans’ comments, accepted that the lady made the right decision, as any fan who chooses to have dinner with her over getting 100,000 Naira would end up with a sum of money that is higher than the desired amount.

READ ALSO

Aaron Samuel: Reality star, Mercy Eke denies having sexual…

Lady narrates how a man who invited her on a date paid for…

Read; Aaron Samuel: Reality star, Mercy Eke denies having sexual affairs with Super Eagles star

She wrote, quoting the fan’s tweet,

“If you pick a dinner with me over 100k, you will sure go back home after the dinner with more than a 100k“.

See their exchange below,

 

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Reactions as Davido buys his 6-year-old daughter, Imade a pink DIOR bag worth…

Actress, Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla stuns in new seductive photos

Uche Ogbodo breaks the internet with breathtaking pregnancy photos to celebrate…

Ozo speaks on current relationship with Nengi (Video)

New ‘menacing’ photos of Iyabo Ojo and Broda Shaggi spur reactions from social…

Actress, Uche Ogbodo’s teenage baby daddy opens up on where he met her

Cross-dresser, Bobrisky discloses what he is going to do to himself on his 30th…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

“N100k is nothing compared to a dinner date with me” – Mercy Eke

NLC president Ayubba Wabba, others declared wanted by El-Rufai

‘I am never backing down’ – Iyabo Ojo responds to Baba Ijesha being granted bail…

More than 400 websites publish fakenews about Buhari – Lai Mohammed

Unfaithful wife mistakenly sends romantic messages meant for her lover to her…

Abidemi Rufai, SSA to Ogun State Governor, Arrested For Fraud In The US

Yomi Fabiyi reacts as Baba Ijesha is granted bail

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More