TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Rihanna leaves Don Jazzy and many others speechless as she shares…

Iyabo Ojo leaks her full chat with actor Yomi Fabiyi to show what…

Singer, Chidinma under fire for going to a beer parlour to preach…

What American singer, Enisa, got after she asked Nigerians to…

‘Mumu’ -Davido blasts Yomi Fabiyi for leading a…

Pandemonium as alleged local government chairman falls dead while…

Kemi Olunloyo’s new shocking revelation about Hushpuppi…

‘Everything i lost has been replaced with something…

Davido lawyer reveals who wrote his hit song ‘Jowo’

“Na menopause go cast your age last last” – Nigerians drag Nengi again for claiming to have achieved a lot at 23

EntertainmentSocial Media drama
By San

Nigerians are stunned by reality star and brand influencer Rebecca Nengi Hampton’s age, as she brags about her accomplishments at the age of 23.
Following her appearance on Big Brother Naija’s lockdown, Nengi rose to fame. She has managed to land endorsements and deals since then.
The reality star, however, has announced her accomplishments at the age of 23. She sent out a tweet;

“At 23 ..
CEO
Home owner SSA,
Girl Child development
Actress
Multiple brand Ambassador
Influencer of the Year
Humanitarian
Queen of Ninjas
David’s Aunty”

Read: This Constant Disrespect Is Unacceptable – Nengi Speaks On Those Pulling Down Her Friends, Brand And Team

READ ALSO

This constant disrespect is unacceptable – Nengi…

BBNaija Nengi’s recent photo generates pregnancy…

Netizens are shocked to learn that Nengi, who is curvy and attractive, is 23 years old.

The following are the reactions that were elicited:

godson__6ix9ine wrote_  WO! 😮, if Nengi-pengi can be 23, that means my grand-ma in the village is gon’ b 25 by now.

iteegoigbo_Na menopause go cast your age las las 😂. When you will be claiming 35, menopause will just be arriving with your 45 certificate.

hasiat__😂😂😂 wahala no too much like this ?? 23 ko abi 32😂😂

iteegoigbo_If this aunty be 23, then I am 16

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Rihanna leaves Don Jazzy and many others speechless as she shares new photos

Iyabo Ojo leaks her full chat with actor Yomi Fabiyi to show what their…

Singer, Chidinma under fire for going to a beer parlour to preach the gospel

What American singer, Enisa, got after she asked Nigerians to photoshop her in…

‘Mumu’ -Davido blasts Yomi Fabiyi for leading a protest for the…

Pandemonium as alleged local government chairman falls dead while dancing at an…

Kemi Olunloyo’s new shocking revelation about Hushpuppi raises questions

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Iyabo Ojo leaks her full chat with actor Yomi Fabiyi to show what their…

Man shares his almost unbelievable weight loss journey of two years

“Na menopause go cast your age last last” – Nigerians drag Nengi again for…

“You are fake” – Nigerians drag Davido’s cousin for the comment she left on Mya…

Nollywood actress Wunmi Toriola shares special moments with her husband on their…

Actress Eve Esin replies online troll who said she was homeless

Injure me with that thing – Teni says as she leaves fans confused

Leave a Reply