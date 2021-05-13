“Na menopause go cast your age last last” – Nigerians drag Nengi again for claiming to have achieved a lot at 23

Nigerians are stunned by reality star and brand influencer Rebecca Nengi Hampton’s age, as she brags about her accomplishments at the age of 23.

Following her appearance on Big Brother Naija’s lockdown, Nengi rose to fame. She has managed to land endorsements and deals since then.

The reality star, however, has announced her accomplishments at the age of 23. She sent out a tweet;

“At 23 ..

CEO

Home owner SSA,

Girl Child development

Actress

Multiple brand Ambassador

Influencer of the Year

Humanitarian

Queen of Ninjas

David’s Aunty”

Netizens are shocked to learn that Nengi, who is curvy and attractive, is 23 years old.

The following are the reactions that were elicited:

godson__6ix9ine wrote_ WO! , if Nengi-pengi can be 23, that means my grand-ma in the village is gon’ b 25 by now.

iteegoigbo_Na menopause go cast your age las las . When you will be claiming 35, menopause will just be arriving with your 45 certificate.

hasiat__ wahala no too much like this ?? 23 ko abi 32

iteegoigbo_If this aunty be 23, then I am 16