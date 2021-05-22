Naira Marley shares message from follower who showed interest in his fantasy of sleeping with a mother & daughter

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Olumide

Nigerian controversial singer, Naira Marley has been trending on social media in the last few hours after he revealed his sexual fantasy of sleeping with a mother and daughter together.

While he has received lashes from critics, Naira Marley has continued to maintain his stand and recently he shared a message from a follower who indicated interest in fulfilling his fantasy of sleeping with a mother and her daughter.

The singer shared screenshot of a message from a 21-year-old girl who said that she has a 40-year-old mother who’s interested

The lady however disclosed that her mother said she won’t participate, but will stay to watch them have sex in her bedroom.

Responding to this, Naira Marley expressed hope of the girl’s mother joining them and also questioned why it must be her bedroom.

He wrote;

I’m sure she will join us… because her body will move naaa haaaa.. okay but why her bedroom? Maybe that’s d boom boom room

See the post below:

