Naira Marley sparks reactions after revealing fantasy of wanting to sleep with mother and daughter together one day

Entertainment
By Olumide
naira-marley

With the Ramadan fasting over, Nigerian controversial singer, Naira Marley seems to have returned to his old life.

Recall that Naira Marley during the fasting was always sharing a religious update to his fans.

Well, the singer in a recent update shared some of his sexual fantasies as he revealed one of them is to sleep with  mother and daughter together one day.

The controversial singer took to his Instagram story to share this:

“I’m still gonna have sex with mother and daughter 2gether one day sha
The mum should be younger than 40 and the daughter should be 18 or over.”

“2girls + iboy = party 2boys + igirl = party
Stop calling it 2some ffs”

“Na only me get crazy fantasy ni? Maybe I’m crazy sha PRIAM
I still wanna do it in d cab with my girl and I want the taxi man to be Igbo man”

Naira Marley’s sexual fantasy has sparked social media reactions.

