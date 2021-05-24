Naira Marley tells fans what to do to enjoy life

Controversial Nigerian singer, Naira Marlry seems to have gotten hold of himself as he recently took to his social media timeline to advise fans on what to do to enjoy life.

Naira Marley in series of tweet via his Twitter handle told his fans to change their thinking.

In another tweet, he stressed that they don’t have to wait for everything to be perfect before they enjoy life.

He wrote, ”Change the way you think and you will enjoy every moment of life.”

Don’t wait for everything to be perfect before you decide to enjoy your life.”

Recall that Naira Marley was in the news a few days ago after he revealed his sex fantasy to sleep with a mother and her daughter together.